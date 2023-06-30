Trending drier on Saturday, showers return on Sunday

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We actually saw some sunshine Friday afternoon! Cloud cover will move back in overnight, along with fog and an isolated shower, and stick around for Saturday morning. However, partly sunny skies are expected Saturday afternoon. While Saturday is trending drier, there is a chance of an isolated shower. Cloud cover and showers will move back in Saturday night. Better chances for showers return on Sunday. Cloudy skies with heavy showers are expected in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon.

A low pressure system will move in on Monday and bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday, but scattered showers are possible once again.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Fog. Lows 55-63°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the 60 along the coast, 70-80° inland. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with steadier rain in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

