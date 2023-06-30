Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Barbara Walsh talks about her books

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Barbara Walsh is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and an author.

Her book, “Sammy in the Sky,” is illustrated by painter Jamie Wyeth and was inspired by her family’s first dog, Sam, a loyal and loving hound who died in 2004.

Walsh is also the author of “August Gale: A Father and Daughter’s Journey into the Storm,” an adult biography and memoir.

“The Lobster Lady” is a story about Virginia “Ginny” Oliver, Maine’s oldest lobster trapper.

She is working on the “August Gale” movie script, two more children’s books, and a creative fiction novel.

For more information, visit her website.

