Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Barbara Walsh talks about her books

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Barbara Walsh is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and an author.

Her book, “Sammy in the Sky,” is illustrated by painter Jamie Wyeth and was inspired by her family’s first dog, Sam, a loyal and loving hound who died in 2004.

Walsh is also the author of “August Gale: A Father and Daughter’s Journey into the Storm,” an adult biography and memoir.

“The Lobster Lady” is a story about Virginia “Ginny” Oliver, Maine’s oldest lobster trapper.

She is working on the “August Gale” movie script, two more children’s books, and a creative fiction novel.

For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel

Latest News

Challenger Learning Center of Maine
Science is Cool: astronaut training
4th of July & Weekend Events
5 Things To Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do
5 Things to do This Weekend: July 1-2