Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Barbara Walsh talks about her books
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Barbara Walsh is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and an author.
Her book, “Sammy in the Sky,” is illustrated by painter Jamie Wyeth and was inspired by her family’s first dog, Sam, a loyal and loving hound who died in 2004.
Walsh is also the author of “August Gale: A Father and Daughter’s Journey into the Storm,” an adult biography and memoir.
“The Lobster Lady” is a story about Virginia “Ginny” Oliver, Maine’s oldest lobster trapper.
She is working on the “August Gale” movie script, two more children’s books, and a creative fiction novel.
