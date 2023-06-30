Portland to Maine Gov.: House asylum seekers at Unity College or call up the National Guard

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The City of Portland is asking Gov. Janet Mills to house asylum seekers at Unity College or call in the National Guard to help the city.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments sent a letter to Governor Mills on Thursday, with Mayor Kate Snyder and City Manager Danielle West signing the document.

The request comes two days after asylum seekers living in an emergency shelter at the Portland Expo staged a protest, upset about the conditions inside the Expo and the lack of housing options.

That location is set to close on Aug. 16 and other shelters in Portland are at capacity.

In the letter, officials say they believe the proposal to utilize dorms at Unity College offers asylum seekers immediate transitional housing.

Officials acknowledge this is a big ask and say if housing can’t be provided at the college, that the Governor should call up the National Guard to open and operate an emergency shelter for asylum seekers.

The letter says they know that calling up the National Guard is an emergency took, but that they believe the “unprecedented need facing both asylum seekers and the circumstantially unhoused, coupled with the lack of shelter options, municipal or nonprofit operators, and the likely expiration of the emergency rental assistance (ERA) program constitutes a crisis that requires the prompt use of this emergency tool.”

Governor Mills’ office released a statement saying in part: “We have received and are reviewing the letter. Additionally, we are reviewing the Unity proposal, just as we consider all ideas to address the urgent issue of homelessness, and we appreciate the effort by partners to propose options for housing and shelter. However, any potential application for funding for the Unity proposal, if funding were to become available, would be considered by MaineHousing, rather than the Governor’s Office. In the interim, we will continue to work in partnership with communities and organizations across the state to determine how we can most effectively support the housing needs of all Maine people. Our office does not speculate on the potential use of the National Guard.”

Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury responding in a written statement Friday evening as well:

“Before asylum seekers could be housed at Unity Environmental University’s campus in Unity there would need to be a comprehensive plan between the institution, the town, the state, county agencies, and advocacy groups, as well as adequate funding. At this time, no such plan exists. The number of asylees that could be housed at our Quaker Hill Road facilities would depend on a range of factors. There has not been a meeting between GPCOG, Unity Environmental University, the Governor’s Office, and the Town of Unity to discuss the full scope, feasibility, timing, and infrastructure support required to effectively accommodate and provide for the potential influx of asylees at our Quaker Hill Road facilities. We remain willing to help, but will not put the cart before the horse.”

