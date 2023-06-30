Part of the power bill is going down for many Maine customers

Maine (WABI) - One part of the power bill will soon go down for many customers in Maine, though another portion of the bill is going up.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Friday that it has approved standard offer rates that will impact residential and small and medium-class customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

The reduction is 1 cent per kilowatt hour, which should mean an average savings of about $5.50 per month for a typical customer.

The change only impacts customers who receive standard offer supply. The new rate takes effect on July 15.

“This news comes at a great time as customers are seeing an increase in other components of their electric bill,” PUC Chair Philip L. Bartlett II said. “This decrease will offset a portion of those increases.”

Standard offer rates were set in November 2022, but the PUC said they expected there would be an adjustment given certain costs related to regional fuel security initiatives.

Maine’s Public Advocate William Harwood applauded the announcement of a reduction in rate.

“This is, indeed, welcome news to ratepayers who have been burdened with high SO prices. The rise in Standard Offer pricing over the past two years has been crippling for many Maine ratepayers. Prices increased from seven cents/kWh to more than 17 cents, straining household budgets, especially those of low-income families,” said Harwood.

However, new, higher rates for transmission and distribution take effect on July 1. The increase means customers will see that portion of their bills go up about 1.08%, or about $1.67 per month for an average residential customer using 550-kilowatt hours per month.

