Orono’s Ruth White reacts to winning her third Maine Gatorade award

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White is the 2023 Maine Gatorade Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year.

She’s the 2023 Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year after winning the last two Girls Cross Country honors (WABI/Mike Archer)

White spoke about what it feels like to win the award.

“It’s not just about how fast you run or how you place. It’s about doing it with your team and having fun while doing it. It means a lot to know that I’m showing the Orono values of sportsmanship and positivity. I feel like that’s what the coaches foster in our program: being polite and being kind. I’m glad that I can represent our school in that way,” said White.

White has won the last two Maine Gatorade awards for Girls Cross Country, and now she’s added Outdoor Track and Field to her trophy case.

Ruth is going to start her senior year this fall.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.