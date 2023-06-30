Orono’s Ruth White reacts to winning her third Maine Gatorade award

She’s the 2023 Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year after winning the last two Girls Cross Country honors
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White is the 2023 Maine Gatorade Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year.

She’s the 2023 Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year after winning the last two...
She’s the 2023 Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year after winning the last two Girls Cross Country honors(WABI/Mike Archer)

White spoke about what it feels like to win the award.

“It’s not just about how fast you run or how you place. It’s about doing it with your team and having fun while doing it. It means a lot to know that I’m showing the Orono values of sportsmanship and positivity. I feel like that’s what the coaches foster in our program: being polite and being kind. I’m glad that I can represent our school in that way,” said White.

White has won the last two Maine Gatorade awards for Girls Cross Country, and now she’s added Outdoor Track and Field to her trophy case.

Ruth is going to start her senior year this fall.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel

Latest News

Award winner announced in early July
Maine Maritime Academy’s Eli Moulton named a NAC Man of the Year finalist
Carolina Hurricanes pick Bradly Nadeau 30th overall
NHL Draft Recap: Future Black Bear goes in first round, Bruins add new prospects
Maine shortstop Jake Rainess making move to Houston Cougars
Brewer’s Troy Richardson to umpire in 2023 Little League Softball World Series