Operation Dry Water underway in Maine this holiday weekend

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The holiday weekend is finally here!

After a wet stretch of weather, many Mainers are itching to get out on the water. While Game Wardens want boaters to have fun, they want to remind everyone that safety comes first.

“For the Fourth of July weekend, you know, [it’s a] big holiday, a lot of people celebrating. It’s a great chance for people to get out on the water, so we are expecting a good turnout,” said Maine Game Warden Arron Rideout.

Maine Game Wardens will be out in full force over the next few days participating in Operation Dry Water.

“It’s a nationwide initiative to bring awareness to boating OUI, whether that operation under intoxication is due to drugs or alcohol,” Rideout expained.

While the emphasis this weekend is on OUI, game wardens are on the lookout for general boating safety compliance, too.

TV5 tagged along for a boat check on Pushaw Lake to see what officials will be doing -- and looking for -- this weekend.

“When you’re getting out on the water, make sure that, first, your boat is registered. It needs to be registered before you’re entering any water within the state of Maine,” Rideout said. “We also want to make sure that people are wearing life jackets, that they have their life jackets on because that’s going to provide them the best protection. And, to make sure that they have life jackets in the vessel for everybody who’s on board.”

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife also wants boaters to be aware of the “Clean, Drain, Dry, and Dispose” initiative.

The idea is to stop the transportation of aquatic invasive species into Maine waterways.

