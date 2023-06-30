Maine Maritime Academy’s Eli Moulton named a NAC Man of the Year finalist

Award winner announced in early July
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Eli Moulton of Maine Maritime Academy is one of the finalists for NAC Man of the Year.

Award winner announced in early July(WABI/MMA)

In addition to being captain of the Mariner soccer team, he’s worked as a peer tutor, athletic event game day staff member, and been active within MMA’s inCommand Leadership Program.

“You can read all the books and everything you want about leadership. In my opinion, it’s something where you get a lot of the principles and stuff, but actually being a leader and getting real-life experience is the most important thing,” said Moulton.

Moulton’s valued his real-world experiences, even working off the coast of Suriname on a drill rig.

