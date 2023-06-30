Maine Gov. vetoes tribal sovereignty bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills on Friday vetoed a bill that would expand tribal sovereignty in Maine.

The bill, LD 2004, would let most federal laws apply to Wabanaki tribes, putting them on the same footing as other federally recognized tribes across the country.

In her veto letter, Mills wrote, “Like many Maine people, I do not want to see the Wabanaki Nations unfairly excluded from benefits that are generally available to Federally recognized Tribes. I believe the interest we share to do right by the Wabanaki Nations and Maine people must be accomplished through legislation that is clear, thoroughly vetted, and well understood by all parties. Unfortunately, I do not believe that LD 2004 achieves these important standards, and I fear it would result in years, if not decades, of new, painful litigation that would exacerbate our government-to-government relationship and only further divide the state and our people. That said, I strongly believe that the stated goals of LD 2004 – to ensure the Wabanaki Nations are fairly benefitting from Federal law – can and should be achieved by other simple measures that do not cause confusion and litigation.”

Mills said “Only a handful a handful of federal laws – such as the Stafford Act, the Indian Healthcare Improvement Act, and the Clean Water Act – do not apply.”

The leaders of Maine tribes reacted quickly Friday.

“The frustrating part is Governor Mills keeps moving the goal posts. Her office testified on her behalf in Congress, on Congressman Golden’s legislation, that this issue should be dealt with in the state. So we put in state legislation. Now she says this issue should be done by Congress. We can only conclude she wants nothing done on this issue,” said Chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Sipayik Rena Newell.”We’re disappointed that the Governor continues to block self-determination policies that would better the lives of tribal citizens and rural Mainers. Her constant insistence that she maintain control over the tribes is an outlier across the country. We’re asking to be treated fairly like the other 570 federally recognized tribes across the country,” said Chief of the Penobscot Nation Kirk Francis.

Tribes in Maine are set apart from the other 570 federally recognized tribes across the country because of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act, which stipulates they’re bound by state law and treats tribal reservations much like municipalities. That 1980 settlement for the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot and Maliseet, along with a 1991 agreement for the Mi’kmaq, set the tribes apart from others in the country.

In March, tribal leaders in Maine used their first address to the Maine Legislature in two decades to call for greater autonomy after a sovereignty proposal stalled last year.

Mills and administration officials met with legal counsel earlier this week to discuss the bill and their options. She had previously stated concerns about the bill and said Friday that “confusion and litigation that would clearly result from LD 2004.”

She highlighted the following issues she has with the bill:

State law cannot override Federal law

Imprecise language would lead to litigation

Unintended consequences are effectively irreversible

Lack of public process

