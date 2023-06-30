Maine company cuts hundreds of jobs

PITTSFIELD, Maine - Puritan Medical Products, based in Guilford, is cutting jobs.

The company, which makes nasal swabs and expanded significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, told the state on Wednesday about layoffs off in Pittsfield.

In a statement, the company said “Effective the last week of June, Puritan will lay off 272 employees, permanently releasing those on temporary furlough at the company’s Pittsfield facilities while also implementing permanent headcount reductions to administrative staff. As part of this restructuring, Puritan will also close its Orlinda, Tennessee facility and consolidate all manufacturing operations into its Maine facilities.”

Demand for COVID-19 tests has dropped dramatically in the last several months and the company blamed that for the cuts.

“These actions are the latest – and hopefully last – measures taken in response to the post-COVID downturn. With lower demand for swabs and other products – compared to COVID driven peaks - Puritan has implemented these measures aimed at strengthening its operational and financial base,” the company said in its statement.

“Today is a difficult day at Puritan Medical Products,” said Bob Shultz, president, and chief financial officer at Puritan. “Layoffs aren’t just minor changes in people’s lives; they are major disruptions to the livelihoods of employees and the families as well as the communities where we live and work. However, the swiftness and significance of the post COVID mark et correction has sustained and, while Puritan does not take these measures lightly, we feel that they are necessary.”

The Maine Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Team is working with the company to connect employees with resources. The Department will hold a job and resource fair for the Puritan employees on July 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Puritan plant in Pittsfield.

In October 2020, we reported that the company was building its third Maine facility in Pittsfield, converting an old shoe factory to make nasal swabs for coronavirus tests.

The factory was being funded by a $51 million grant in federal coronavirus aid. It opened in January 2021, creating 200 new jobs with the capacity to produce 50 million swabs a month.

Puritan opened another facility in Pittsfield in summer 2020 by utilizing a $75 million federal grant. That factory supported 400 jobs.

In June 2020, then-President Donald Trump visited the Guilford factory, which employed 500 people.

Abbott Labs has laid off more than 400 employees in Maine this year due to the drop in demand for COVID-19 tests and diagnostics.

