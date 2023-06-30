Jordan’s Way Tour to make stops at 8 different Maine animal shelters

Maine (WABI) - Jordan’s Way is an organization dedicated to sharing meaningful animal welfare stories in the hope to inspire people to adopt.

As part of their 50-state tour, they’ll be coming to 8 different Maine shelters next week.

Jordan’s Way livestreams from shelters on Facebook as they take part in games and more to raise money for the shelter and highlight animals in need of their forever home.

“My biggest push was for and you’ll see on my feed I usually go out to the dogs and the kennels that have been there a long time, seniors. I highlight the puppies or kittens all that stuff, but I always go after the ones that you know remind me of Jordan the ones that are very well-behaved dog just overlooked in an overpopulated shelter,” said founder of Jordan’s Way Kris Rotonda.

In the last few years, they’ve raised over $5 million nationwide.

If you’d like to see more of Jordan’s Way, you can check out their Facebook page by clicking here.

