Husson’s Payton Goodwin earns NAC Woman of the Year nomination

Winner will be announced in early July
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson’s Payton Goodwin is a nominee for NAC Woman of the Year.

Winner will be announced in early July
Winner will be announced in early July(WABI)

The Eagles cross country and track and field student-athlete is happy to help with local youth events in her sport.

“It definitely gives you a chance to show off your leadership skills and help out the community around you. Coaching the youth is a great chance to start the passion for kids that young, be able to influence them, and watch them grow,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin has also helped others within the team’s leadership group and Husson’s Organization of Physical Therapy Students.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel

Latest News

She’s the 2023 Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year after winning the last two...
Orono’s Ruth White reacts to winning her third Maine Gatorade award
Award winner announced in early July
Maine Maritime Academy’s Eli Moulton named a NAC Man of the Year finalist
Carolina Hurricanes pick Bradly Nadeau 30th overall
NHL Draft Recap: Future Black Bear goes in first round, Bruins add new prospects
Maine shortstop Jake Rainess making move to Houston Cougars