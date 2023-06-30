Husson’s Payton Goodwin earns NAC Woman of the Year nomination

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson’s Payton Goodwin is a nominee for NAC Woman of the Year.

Winner will be announced in early July (WABI)

The Eagles cross country and track and field student-athlete is happy to help with local youth events in her sport.

“It definitely gives you a chance to show off your leadership skills and help out the community around you. Coaching the youth is a great chance to start the passion for kids that young, be able to influence them, and watch them grow,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin has also helped others within the team’s leadership group and Husson’s Organization of Physical Therapy Students.

