Fireworks safety tips you should know for July 4th

Fourth of July weekend is upon us and one of the most iconic ways to celebrate is with fireworks.

“All I want people to do is be safe out there and think before you do stuff,” said Steve Marson of Central Maine Pyrotechnics.

If you’re thinking of celebrating Independence Day with some pyrotechnics, officials want to make sure you do so safely.

A new study from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows there were more than 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries last year. 11 people died.

Officials say it’s imperative that you know the risks.

The upcoming July 4th holiday will be filled with opportunities to celebrate with friends and family, but please be aware of the hazards presented by fireworks. In 2021, 11,500 people were sent to the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries.

“Most injuries are those burns, hand injuries, such as that because they’re just not paying attention, where they’re just having too much of a good time or they’ve used alcohol before. That’s what we see a lot of,” said Maine State Fire Marshal, Richard McCarthy.

Be sure to leave your pets inside.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Bottom line, be prepared in case something does go wrong.

“Make sure people are far enough away where you’re going to set up and do them. Make sure you have the proper dressing on, hard hats, safety glasses, ear plugs, long-sleeved shirts, long pants. Make sure you have water available. If something doesn’t light, don’t mess with it,” said Marson.

Safety is top of mind so if you’re not sure about setting off your own fireworks, just leave it to the professionals.

Marson and his crew from Central Maine Pyrotechnics will be out in full force across New England over the next ten days, putting on more than 100 displays, including shows in Bangor and Augusta.

“I will suspect that we will pick up between 40-60 more shows before the winter gets here so, we’ll have our biggest year ever in the display business” he said.

It's almost that time! Here is where we will be lighting up the skies of Maine and New Hampshire over the week of the 4th!

