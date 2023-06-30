Drivers asked to use caution when driving through Searsport during renovations

Route One Searsport
Route One Searsport
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Route one in Searsport is going under some heavy renovations.

It’s all part of a multiyear project that goes back about 20 years.

Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down as workers operate in a close proximity to the road.

In addition to route one, some other streets throughout the town have been subject to repairs.

For the last few years roads in Searsport haven’t received their normal maintenance as the restoration project was imminent.

Roads are set to be more congested as the renovations align with a time window of heavy tourism.

“Please slow down. These work areas are very busy with a lot of people, most of time in vests and helmets, they’re working right in the roadway right off the edge of the roadway and they have a mission to accomplish. and your mission is to keep them safe please slow down,” said Town Manager James Gillway.

Work is slated to continue in the fall before being picked up again in the Spring.

