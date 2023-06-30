Business owners in Searsport hoping for economic boost following town renovations

Searsport
Searsport(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - For now, your drive through Searsport may be a bit longer than normal.

That’s because renovations that were planned about 20 years ago are finally underway.

“It’s exciting, it’s creating a lot of issues that we’re dealing with as they come up. But it’s really great to finally see this project after all the planning and all the meetings and everything that’s gone into it. It’s amazing to see it finally coming to fruition,” said town manager James Gillway.

The project will take about two years to complete and finds itself working during a time where the most cars are coming through town.

“We have such a short window for construction in the state of Maine. Everything’s got to be done when the weathers decent. And that’s also the time when we have the most traffic from tourism,” said Gillway.

But for some local business owners, it’s a burden they’re bearing in hopes that it will boost the local economy.

“We’re extremely excited to be doing business in Searsport. You can’t have improvement or advancement without transition of growing pains and so that’s expected so we’re thrilled for the outcome with the new roads and sidewalks and lighting is going to link the whole town together,” said owner of the Homeport Inn and Tavern Arnaud Lessard.

The renovations align with a broader renaissance in the town.

As businesses began to open all around.

“And you could just see all of a sudden there were cars. That’s what you notice the most outside is that there are cars parked outside,” said owner of Trove Laura Brown.

“It’s been exciting. We just absolutely love the new business owners. They bring energy to the area that obviously we didn’t have before. And it’s nice to be able to send our guests there to do some shopping. We’ve been able to do some shopping ourselves to bring some of their goods back to the end and showcase them as well,” said owner of the Captain Nickels Inn Dawn Gintz.

Searsport is a town rich with history.

Now it’s hoping to shape its future

