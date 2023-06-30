AAA Northern New England predicting record 4th of July travel

Travelers hitting the road in Bangor
Travelers hitting the road in Bangor(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you plan on hitting the road this 4th of July, you’re not alone.

AAA is anticipating record-breaking travel this weekend.

Here in New England, projections point to a new holiday record of 2.8 million travelers. That includes 2.4 million people expected to travel by automobile.

Experts say some of the top reasons for the increase are lower gas prices and pent-up travel demand.

Though you may be excited for an upcoming vacation or road trip, AAA has some safety tips to help get you there safely.

“We’re in this period, we call it the 100 Deadliest Days. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, we have just an increased amount of fatal crashes and crashes on our highways. So it’s really important to remember that when you get out in the road. So, we really want you to be careful about speeding, put your phone down, don’t drive distracted. Really, really important to remember to buckle up your seat belt and don’t drive impaired,” said Dan Goodman, manager of public affairs, AAA Northern New England.

Other safety tips include making sure your car is ready for the road. Check your tire pressure and don’t forget to top off any fluids.

And pack a safety kit with items such as an extra phone charger, water, and a flashlight.

