12-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding his bike in Dover-Foxcroft

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A 12 year old boy was struck by a car in Dover-Foxcroft last night.

According to Dover-Foxcroft Police Department, the crash happened around 6:45pm at the intersection of Autumn and Harrison Avenue while the boy was riding his bike.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, they are releasing no further details.

There is no word on the condition of the boy or the driver of the vehicle.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

