12-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding his bike in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A 12 year old boy was struck by a car in Dover-Foxcroft last night.

According to Dover-Foxcroft Police Department, the crash happened around 6:45pm at the intersection of Autumn and Harrison Avenue while the boy was riding his bike.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, they are releasing no further details.

There is no word on the condition of the boy or the driver of the vehicle.

