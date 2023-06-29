Sheriff: ‘Substantial operation underway’ on Dyer Rd. in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement vehicles are responding to the corner of Route 2 and Dyer Road in Carmel Thursday morning.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton tells TV5 that they have a “substantial operation underway.”

He says the scene is secure and the public is not at risk.

Neighbors say they heard multiple loud bangs around 7 a.m. Thursday and saw five people escorted from the home.

Neighbors also say there have been multiple incidents at the location over the last few months.

TV5 has a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

