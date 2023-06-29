Sheriff: ‘Substantial operation underway’ on Dyer Rd. in Carmel

Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement vehicles are responding to the corner of Route 2 and Dyer Road in Carmel Thursday morning.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton tells TV5 that they have a “substantial operation underway.”

He says the scene is secure and the public is not at risk.

Neighbors say they heard multiple loud bangs around 7 a.m. Thursday and saw five people escorted from the home.

Neighbors also say there have been multiple incidents at the location over the last few months.

TV5 has a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

10 vehicle crash at MM 183 NB in Bangor Thursday morning.
10-vehicle crash on I-95 in Bangor Thursday
The budget proposal, including the paid family and medical leave legislation and funding, is...
Gov. Mills pens Op-Ed to explain support for paid family leave
According to court documents, the Sanford man directed several people online to stream video of...
Maine man admits directing the sexual exploitation of children
The salads were sold between June 24 and June 27.
Hannaford recalls certain salads sold in Maine