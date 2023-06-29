Searsport gearing up for Art Walk

Art Walk
Art Walk(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Searsport is gearing up for their biggest Art Walk to date.

On July 1 from 2-6 p.m., several galleries from all over town will be partaking in the walk.

Some of which are debuting new exhibits.

The art to be viewed ranges in both style and its inspiration.

During the walk those who participate can view the work of both Maine artists and international artists.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to show off all of the cultural heritage of Searsport and to show the creative vision that people have and different perspectives of how they see the world,” said Karen Smith, the executive director of the Penobscot Marine Museum.

“Bringing art into other communities, it’s a way for people to have an entry point into conversations that are broader and farther reaching than just the art itself than they might no otherwise have had,” said Rev. Dr. Carolyn Rosen, the curator of Parsonage Gallery.

Organizers are also encouraging visitors to stop into the many shops and restaurants Searsport has to offer.

