Popular Irish pub in Ellsworth reopens after brief closure

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Irish flag is once again flying outside of Finn’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Ellsworth.

The iconic spot closed last summer, 13 years after it opened.

New owners Gary and Sharon Creswell, who also own Airline Brewing Company Pub, purchased Finn’s this spring.

The couple, like many others in the community, were saddened to hear it was closing, so they’re happy they can carry on its tradition.

“It’s a unique setting where you almost have the old-style saloon and lounge area,” said Gary. “You have the saloon within the dining cabinet and then you have the restaurant feeding the lounge around, so you have a great band of people wanting to sit at the bar and have a drink and just talk and catch up, and then families wanting to have group gatherings in a slightly quieter environment.”

☘️ It brings the Finn’s Team great joy to say💚📣.."With the luck of the Irish🍀🇮🇪"..Finn’s will officially reopen on... Posted by Finn's Irish Pub on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

“An Irish pub is very different than a British pub. We love that concept and hopefully people can have both, and it brings a little bit more of the community downtown to us,” Sharon added.

Customers and staff say they are happy to see the doors open once again.

“We’re very excited. We missed it. We were counting down the days,” said one customer from Machias. “The wait staff is always excellent. The food is always great, and the beer is good too.”

As for the food - the couple will use the same menu, but they hope to expand on it as time goes on.

If you have any suggestions, feel free to reach out.

“Our contact details are on the website and social media,” Gary said. “One of the most important things is to get straight feedback from a customer where you can actually ask the question about feedback and then try and make a difference.”

“We’re going to give our heart and soul to this and hopefully over time, if people would be patient with us, it will come back to what it was,” Sharon added.

Finn’s Irish Pub is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

