Pair of Maine veterans taking a motorcycle ride around the US

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Two friends from Penobscot County are hopping on their motorbikes for the trip of a lifetime next month. They want to show it’s possible to have fun while promoting safety one mile at a time.

“Two years ago I decided I wanted to take a big, epic trip around the United States. I had friends that had done it. So I said, you know, ‘I’m going to do that one day,’” said Tony Campbell, of Kenduskeag.

For Campbell, “one day,” is almost here.

On July 1, he’ll set off on a 21-day, 13,000-mile motorcycle ride to all four corners of the United States.

Fellow Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association member Rob Barker of Hampden is joining him.

“I told everybody I was going. We were in a meeting one day and he goes, ‘Hey, you still going?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going!’ And he goes, ‘I want to go.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah! Somebody crazy like me!” said Campbell with a signature laugh.

“I told him that I was going actually before he even spoke with my family. So, I had to do a little backtracking after that point, but it worked out real well,” said Rob Barker.

The two men both served in the U.S. Air Force and now work as Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructors.

With all that in common, they developed an instant friendship.

They’re now taking that friendship on the road to all of the lower 48 states, as well as Canada and Mexico.

“Tony and I have had over 20 years of serving this country. My biggest thing is that I wanted to see all of it. That’s the biggest thing, “said Barker. “We should be kind of close around the Fourth of July, maybe, to Mount Rushmore and that area, so that might be pretty neat as well.”

They plan to document their journey on social media, hoping to make Maine proud and share their message of safety.

“If you’re out there, watch out for motorcycles. We’re out there. We’re gonna be riding all summer long. If you’re on a motorcycle, ride safe, ride smart. Don’t do crazy stuff. And you know, just take care of yourself,” said Campbell.

“The biggest message that I have safety wise for everyone is: wear the gear. It’s one of those things where you know, not everyone knows to look out for motorcycles. So, you need to be prepared just in case, in any scenario. Then also a big thing for me is having good risk offset, which is basically not taking risks above the actual capabilities that you’re able to, you know, maneuver the motorcycle with,” said Barker.

