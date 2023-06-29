NHL Draft Recap: Future Black Bear goes in first round, Bruins add new prospects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WABI) - The 2023 NHL Draft finished up its two-day run in Nashville on Thursday.

Carolina Hurricanes pick Bradly Nadeau 30th overall (WABI/Maine Athletics)

The Carolina Hurricanes picked incoming Maine freshman forward Bradly Nadeau 30th overall near the end of the first round on Wednesday night.

Black Bears head coach Ben Barr was on hand to see Nadeau get drafted.

“He can shoot the puck as well as probably any player that was in the draft. When you can do one or two things as well as anybody in the world, that makes you stand out, whether you’re playing hockey, soccer, football, baseball, or whatever that might be, or running your own business. You do something well, and people notice,” said Barr.

Nadeau is joining his brother, Josh, next season in Orono.

The Bruins leaned on the forwards for their draft class:

3rd Rd 92. Christopher Pelosi, C

4th Rd 124. Beckett Hendrickson, C

6th Rd 188. Ryan Walsh, C

7th Rd 214. Casper Nassen, RW

7th Rd 220. Kristian Kostadinski, D

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.