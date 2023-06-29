Maine shortstop Jake Rainess making move to Houston Cougars

Houston Chronicle report has Rainess going to Big 12 Conference as a graduate transfer
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (WABI) - One of Maine baseball’s leading players is moving on from Orono.

Houston Chronicle report has Rainess going to Big 12 Conference as a graduate transfer
Houston Chronicle report has Rainess going to Big 12 Conference as a graduate transfer(WABI)

Shortstop Jake Rainess is on his way to join the Houston Cougars in the Big 12 Conference as a graduate transfer, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Rainess was named First Team All-Conference in America East after the 2023 season.

He hit .317 with 16 home runs, 46 RBI’s, and 38 stolen bases while appearing in all 51 games for the Black Bears.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Orono Middle School principal hits first career hole-in-one
Par-3 14th hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club during the Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament...
Orono Middle School principal hits first career hole-in-one
Sports Betting
Sports betting may not arrive in Maine until 2024
MacArthur graduated from George Stevens Academy and is majoring in international business and...
Maine Maritime Academy soccer goalkeeper Bess MacArthur named NAC Woman of the Year finalist