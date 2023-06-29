Maine shortstop Jake Rainess making move to Houston Cougars

HOUSTON, Texas (WABI) - One of Maine baseball’s leading players is moving on from Orono.

Houston Chronicle report has Rainess going to Big 12 Conference as a graduate transfer (WABI)

Shortstop Jake Rainess is on his way to join the Houston Cougars in the Big 12 Conference as a graduate transfer, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Rainess was named First Team All-Conference in America East after the 2023 season.

He hit .317 with 16 home runs, 46 RBI’s, and 38 stolen bases while appearing in all 51 games for the Black Bears.

