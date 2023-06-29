Maine, N.H police still looking for man they say stole vehicle, drove to Bar Harbor

Jereme Gee
Jereme Gee(Bar Harbor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - We just received new information involving the man driving a stolen vehicle police in New Hampshire and here in Maine have been looking for since Wednesday.

We spoke with Bar Harbor Police on Thursday who say they are still looking for 40-year-old Jereme Gee was last seen in the area of Crooked Road and Old Norway Drive wearing jeans, a ball cap, sneakers and no shirt.

He’s 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Wednesday, Bar Harbor police received a report from New Hampshire police that Gee was driving on Route 3.

Shortly after that, police say Gee called them and stated he was at a hotel.

Officers found Gee and the vehicle, but they say he ran into the woods.

Dogs tracked Gee but were unable to find him.

We spoke with Wolfeboro, New Hampshire Police Chief Stuart Chase Thursday morning who tells us Gee is believed to be from Connecticut and has been involved in a string of burglaries, criminal trespassing and now theft of a vehicle in their state.

He does not know why Gee headed to Bar Harbor but says they want to find him as soon as possible because he could be a danger to himself and others.

If you see Gee, call 911 immediately.

