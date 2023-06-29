Maine man admits directing the sexual exploitation of children

According to court documents, the Sanford man directed several people online to stream video of them abusing children.
According to court documents, the Sanford man directed several people online to stream video of them abusing children.(wabi)
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Sanford pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to the sexual exploitation of children and distribution of a video depicting the sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, Joseph Zoll, 63, used an online chat and webcam from his home in Maine to direct someone in the Philippines to livestream a video of herself sexually abusing a prepubescent child. Zoll also discussed with her his desire to sexually abuse the child.

In another instance, court documents say Zoll sent this same person a video showing an adult woman sexually abusing a child who appeared to be approximately 6-8 years old. Zoll communicated with this woman for over two years, during which time he repeatedly instructed her to livestream video depictions of child sexual abuse.

Video files found on electronic devices in Zoll’s home show he had similar online relationships with multiple other people who, at Zoll’s direction, would livestream video depictions of themselves sexually abusing children for Zoll.

Zoll pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

A sentencing date was not set Wednesday.

