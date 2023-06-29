Looking Drier & Brighter Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A slow-moving cold front has now started to move into parts of northern & western Maine. Along the front, a line of showers & thunderstorms has developed. With the slow easterly progression of the front, the storms have remained almost stationary and have been producing heavy rainfall over certain areas for a long time. This will bring the chance for areas of localized flooding until about sunset. Once we hit sunset, we lose the daytime heating, and the storms will fizzle out. Most of this activity will stay north & west of I-95.

The rest of the night will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of drizzle. Fog will once again spread inland and will result in areas of diminished visibility. Lows will be slightly cooler than the past few nights but still expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Friday is overall looking good with most locations expected to remain dry. There will be some clouds and drizzle in the morning, but by the afternoon expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few pop-up showers will be possible later in the day. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

Saturday also looks like a decent day. There will be more clouds as we will call it mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Our next system will move in late Saturday night and will bring more rain to the region.

Sunday does look to be our wettest day of the extended forecast. The heaviest rain will be in the morning before trending slightly drier into the afternoon, but still some showers are expected. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s. By Monday, scattered showers will be likely with highs mostly in the 70s.

By the Fourth of July, there looks to be a few showers & isolated storms with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.

We are not completely breaking out of the wet pattern later next week, but the good news is it will be trending much drier than what we have been dealing with.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of fog & drizzle. Lows in the 50s and low 60s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s & humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with steady rain, especially in the morning. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Humid.

FOURTH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.