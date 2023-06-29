Humid, Scattered Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere to our west will approach the state today. This will keep the cloudy, humid, and showery weather going today. It will not be raining the entire time but showers are possible at any point throughout the day with the best chance being during the afternoon. The most numerous showers look to be over areas north and west of Bangor. Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall as well. Highs today will be in the 60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will gradually wind down during the first half of the night tonight followed by cloudy skies and areas of fog after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

It looks like we’ll get a bit of a break in the gray and showery weather for our Friday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds into the region. This will allow for a drier day Friday with morning clouds giving way to some breaks of sunshine by late morning through the afternoon. There’s still a chance for a few showers but overall those chances look pretty minimal. Temperatures will be a bit warmer over interior locales with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Coastal areas will see highs closer to 70° with a wind off the water. Another upper-level disturbance will approach on Saturday bringing a better chance of scattered showers back to the forecast to start the weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs on Saturday will be near 70° along the coast and 70s inland. Scattered shower chances will continue for Sunday and Monday as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. The best chance will be north and west of Bangor. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 67°-76°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers possible. Lows between 57°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine possible later in the morning through the afternoon. A few widely scattered showers possible. Humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s to near 80° inland. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s inland.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s inland.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s inland.

