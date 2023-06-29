Homeport Inn and Tavern opens beer garden to celebrate one year of business

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - How do you celebrate your first year as a business in Maine?

Well, if you’re the Homeport Inn and Tavern you open a beer garden!

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to usher in the tavern’s latest addition.

The building itself has been around for over 150 years but was recently renovated into what is now the Homeport Tavern and Inn.

And the latest addition comes from the voices of its customers.

“We heard a lot of feedback from the community that outdoor seating and entertainment would just be a wonderful addition to our offerings. And so we did that. We now offer over 30 seats outdoors in our beer garden with live entertainment on the weekends during the afternoon. And then cocktails and appetizers in the evening,” said owner Arnaud Lessard.

The Homeport Inn and Tavern says they’re always looking for ways to help reach their fullest potential.

