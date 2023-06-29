Homeport Inn and Tavern opens beer garden to celebrate one year of business

Homeport Inn and Tavern
Homeport Inn and Tavern(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - How do you celebrate your first year as a business in Maine?

Well, if you’re the Homeport Inn and Tavern you open a beer garden!

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to usher in the tavern’s latest addition.

The building itself has been around for over 150 years but was recently renovated into what is now the Homeport Tavern and Inn.

And the latest addition comes from the voices of its customers.

“We heard a lot of feedback from the community that outdoor seating and entertainment would just be a wonderful addition to our offerings. And so we did that. We now offer over 30 seats outdoors in our beer garden with live entertainment on the weekends during the afternoon. And then cocktails and appetizers in the evening,” said owner Arnaud Lessard.

The Homeport Inn and Tavern says they’re always looking for ways to help reach their fullest potential.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center on Second Street in Bangor
Board of Together Place in Bangor hires new executive director
Woodman's sign
Orono favorite passes ownership to Bangor’s Moe’s BBQ owner
Thunder Road Farm
Thunder Road Farm gears up for another season of ‘U-Pick’ strawberries
Bagheera
Zeppas Pizzeria helping to find shelter dog home