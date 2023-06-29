Hannaford recalls certain salads sold in Maine

The salads were sold between June 24 and June 27.
The salads were sold between June 24 and June 27.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford Supermarkets Wednesday recalled two salad mixes that were sold at delis in select stores.

The salads purchased between June 24 and June 27 do not list milk as an allergen on the label. There have been no reports of illness or injury.

The salads impacted by this recall are:

  • 4.5 oz. containers of Hannaford Delight Veggie Salad. UPC Code: 04126876416
  • 14.8 oz. containers of Hannaford Veggie Salad. UPC Code: 04126876772

The company said customers can return the salads to their nearest Hannaford for a full refund.

The recall impacts dozens of stores in several states. Click here for a full list of all impacted stores.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

According to court documents, the Sanford man directed several people online to stream video of...
Maine man admits directing the sexual exploitation of children
Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center on Second Street in Bangor
Board of Together Place in Bangor hires new executive director
Jereme Gee
Bar Harbor police looking for N.H. man they say is driving stolen vehicle
A Maine favorite - the lobster roll is being celebrated at Governor's Restaurants around the...
Governor’s Restaurant celebrates annual Lobster Day