Hannaford recalls certain salads sold in Maine

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford Supermarkets Wednesday recalled two salad mixes that were sold at delis in select stores.

The salads purchased between June 24 and June 27 do not list milk as an allergen on the label. There have been no reports of illness or injury.

The salads impacted by this recall are:

4.5 oz. containers of Hannaford Delight Veggie Salad. UPC Code: 04126876416

14.8 oz. containers of Hannaford Veggie Salad. UPC Code: 04126876772

The company said customers can return the salads to their nearest Hannaford for a full refund.

The recall impacts dozens of stores in several states. Click here for a full list of all impacted stores.

