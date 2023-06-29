Classical concert at Camden Opera House showcases historical ‘fortepiano’

Fortepianos
Fortepianos(Daniel Adam Maltz)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - One musician is taking audiences back in time with a classical performance of an artifact of music history.

“Fortepiano is a term that means ‘old piano,’” explains fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz. “Fortepianos are the instruments for which Mozart and Beethoven both played on and composed for. They are made almost entirely out of wood, they don’t have the cast iron frame that sits in modern pianos today.”

Maltz is based in Vienna, Austria and specializes in Viennese Classicism, such as the aforementioned composers, and exclusively plays on Viennese fortepianos.

Maltz is coming to the Camden Opera House Friday as a stop on his concert tour, which spans over 50 cities.

For Maltz, it is imperative to play the classic piano in settings that resemble where they were originally performed. This includes intimate spaces like houses and small to mid-size concert halls.

“The ability to experience this music in a place like the Camden Opera House gets very close to the experience that was intended from these composers in the 18th century in Vienna,” Maltz said.

Knox Museum has organized the event, as Henry Knox, the “Forgotten Founding Father”, held a special connection to the fortepiano.

“It actually belonged to Henry and Lucy Knox, their daughter played it,” Museum Administrator Barbara Siemion details. “They would take it out on their porch when they would have their big parties. And Lucy played on the fortepiano that we have here.”

Tickets are still available. To purchase, visit Camden Opera House’s website.

For more information on Daniel Adam Maltz or Knox Museum, visit their respective websites.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Art Walk
Searsport gearing up for Art Walk
Pair of Maine veterans taking a motorcycle ride around the US
Pair of Maine veterans taking a motorcycle ride around the US
Maine is set to receive approximately 272-million dollars in federal funding to improve...
Approximately $272 million in federal funding allocated to improve Maine’s broadband connectivity