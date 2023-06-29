Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95

Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King preached, Monday, Jan. 19, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of Martin Luther King Jr., has died. She was 95 years old.

The King Center posted a statement to social media mourning her loss.

Farris stood alongside her brother during the Civil Rights Movement. She was also an esteemed educator and author who has made a big impact at Spelman College, her alma mater.

“She taught students to be teachers, to be educators,” her son Isaac Newton Farris Jr. previously said.

He said his mother has seen some remarkable events in her life, including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Farris has a long legacy and has done a lot in her 95 years. She also played a part in making the King Center what it is today, working along with Coretta Scott King.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Crash on I-95 in Bangor Thursday morning.
9-vehicle crash on I-95 in Bangor Thursday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Marijuana operation in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the affirmative action decision