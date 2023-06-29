Brewer’s Troy Richardson to umpire in 2023 Little League Softball World Series

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Troy Richardson is going to be on the umpiring crew at the 2023 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C. coming up from August 6-13.

The World Series will feature the best teams from eight American and four international regions.

It’s Richardson’s third World Series across youth baseball and softball.

He’s built his umpiring career on always looking to improve through game reps and clinics since 1992.

“At the end of the day, these kids (no matter the age), they deserve the best on the field. If you’re going to be an official, no matter what it is, give everything you’ve got. Put everything out there every game. It doesn’t matter if you get paid or you volunteer. Put it out there, and work hard to be better every day,” said Richardson.

Richardson is one of 13 umpires picked to officiate.

He said the experience “never gets old” and it’s “amazing” to get to go after finding out in January.

There’s umpires from throughout the regions represented.

