Approximately $272 million in federal funding allocated to improve Maine’s broadband connectivity

Maine is set to receive approximately 272-million dollars in federal funding to improve...
Maine is set to receive approximately 272-million dollars in federal funding to improve broadband connectivity across the state over the next five years(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Millions of dollars in federal funding have been allocated to Maine’s broadband connectivity over the next 5 years. Governor Mills says this funding will further her mission to provide internet access to everyone in Maine by the end of 2024.

“We are not stopping till every person who wants a reliable internet connection can get it here in Maine,” Governor Mills said

It is the largest investment of its kind across New England.

“Maine will receive about $272 million over the next five years,” she said.

The funding is made possible from the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Program or BEAD. Mills says part of the funding will go towards establishing a connection in rural Maine.

“Geography makes it challenging to get broadband out there, always has. So, we are working with the providers and with the regions of the state, county by county, town by town,” she said.

That’s over 42,000 Maine households and small businesses without high-speed internet connection.

Sen. Angus king helped secure the funding and says a broadband connection will not only enable students to have access to education, it will help with telehealth services and provide Mainers the opportunity to work just about anywhere.

“People can live in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine and work in Seattle, they can live in Augusta, Maine and within Los Angeles,” Sen. King said.

With this funding in addition to the recent $30 million dollar grant awarded to the Maine Connectivity Authority, Gov. Mills says she is confident that every Mainer will have access to broadband by the end of 2024.

“I am very grateful to President Biden, and to the members of our congressional delegation, for making these monies available so that people can do business at the press of a button, children can attend school at the press of a button, people can communicate with their families, and people around the world with a press of a button,” Mill said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Art Walk
Searsport gearing up for Art Walk
Pair of Maine veterans taking a motorcycle ride around the US
Pair of Maine veterans taking a motorcycle ride around the US
Fortepianos
Classical concert at Camden Opera House showcases historical ‘fortepiano’