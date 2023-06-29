Approximately $272 million in federal funding allocated to improve Maine’s broadband connectivity

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Millions of dollars in federal funding have been allocated to Maine’s broadband connectivity over the next 5 years. Governor Mills says this funding will further her mission to provide internet access to everyone in Maine by the end of 2024.

“We are not stopping till every person who wants a reliable internet connection can get it here in Maine,” Governor Mills said

It is the largest investment of its kind across New England.

“Maine will receive about $272 million over the next five years,” she said.

The funding is made possible from the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Program or BEAD. Mills says part of the funding will go towards establishing a connection in rural Maine.

“Geography makes it challenging to get broadband out there, always has. So, we are working with the providers and with the regions of the state, county by county, town by town,” she said.

That’s over 42,000 Maine households and small businesses without high-speed internet connection.

Sen. Angus king helped secure the funding and says a broadband connection will not only enable students to have access to education, it will help with telehealth services and provide Mainers the opportunity to work just about anywhere.

“People can live in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine and work in Seattle, they can live in Augusta, Maine and within Los Angeles,” Sen. King said.

With this funding in addition to the recent $30 million dollar grant awarded to the Maine Connectivity Authority, Gov. Mills says she is confident that every Mainer will have access to broadband by the end of 2024.

“I am very grateful to President Biden, and to the members of our congressional delegation, for making these monies available so that people can do business at the press of a button, children can attend school at the press of a button, people can communicate with their families, and people around the world with a press of a button,” Mill said.

