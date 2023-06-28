World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

IMAGES: Artist depictions of the world's biggest cruise ship set to depart in 2024. (Royal Caribbean International via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Set sail in style - the world’s biggest cruise ship is set to debut in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s “Icon of the Seas” is making a big splash.

It was built in Finland and recently began open sea tests. Weighing in at around 250,000 gross tonnes (over 280,000 tons), it boasts the largest cruise ship waterpark, over 40 ways to dine, seven pools, 20 decks and more amenities.

The family-friendly boat is Royal Caribbean International’s first ship powered by clean energy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump gestures before speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of...
Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
LIVE: Biden hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to port
FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Cell Phone
New Maine law expected to reduce robocalls, extend life of 207 area code