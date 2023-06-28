Waterville restaurant forced to close due to safety code violations

Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Waterville was forced to close its doors earlier this month until...
Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Waterville was forced to close its doors earlier this month until further notice(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVIILE, Maine (WABI) - Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Waterville was forced to close its doors earlier this month until further notice.

The city’s code enforcement office and fire department performed an inspection and say they found the restaurant to be in violation of several codes.

The restaurant was inspected May 31st.

Waterville Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says they needed to properly secure a CO2 tank and fix emergency lights.

He says one of the violations was on the hood system.

“We found some violations, and it’s not just one violation in general. It’s a cumulative effect of the violations. But, you know, one of the violations per se was like the hood system needed to be cleaned. And, we have had fires in the state in the last couple of months. There was one in Portland, there was one in Augusta because the hood systems were not cleaned properly. And this one needed to be cleaned. And without it being cleaned, it’s hard to operate like that, Deputy Frost said.

The restaurant was closed in December 2021 after a health inspector found numerous health violations.

We reached out to the owner today for comment but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Residents now back in the Waterville apartment after a unit fire last month
Residents now back in the Waterville apartment after a unit fire last month
The Bangor Chinese School is in its third day of Chinese Dragon Camp at Husson University.
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp underway
A Maine favorite - the lobster roll is being celebrated at Governor's Restaurants around the...
Governor’s Restaurant celebrates annual Lobster Day
Lawmakers provide emergency funding for Maine homeless shelters