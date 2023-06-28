Waterville man accused of firing handgun at college party pleads not guilty

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man accused of firing a handgun in a crowded hallway during a party at Colby College has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Andrew Gifford, 24, was arrested in March after he allegedly pulled out a handgun while at a party at Alfond Apartments on the Colby College campus and fired two shots, neither of which struck anyone.

The two felony-level charges are punishable by up to five years in prison.

