Waterville man accused of firing handgun at college party pleads not guilty

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man accused of firing a handgun in a crowded hallway during a party at Colby College has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Andrew Gifford, 24, was arrested in March after he allegedly pulled out a handgun while at a party at Alfond Apartments on the Colby College campus and fired two shots, neither of which struck anyone.

The two felony-level charges are punishable by up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.