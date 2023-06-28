UPDATE: Man wanted for several crimes across 2 Maine counties apprehended

PENOBSCOT, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a story we brought you earlier this month.

State police took 42-year-old David Michaud of Lee into custody earlier this morning.

Authorities have been looking for Michaud, also known as ‘Moose’, since June 7th because he had multiple warrants for his arrest for crimes in Hancock and Penobscot county.

They were able to find him thanks to a tip they received.

Michaud is now being held at Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.