UPDATE: Man wanted for several crimes across 2 Maine counties apprehended

Authorities have been looking for David Michaud -- also known as ‘moose’ -- since June 7th...
Authorities have been looking for David Michaud -- also known as ‘moose’ -- since June 7th because he had multiple warrants for his arrest for crimes in Hancock and Penobscot county.(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PENOBSCOT, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a story we brought you earlier this month.

State police took 42-year-old David Michaud of Lee into custody earlier this morning.

Authorities have been looking for Michaud, also known as ‘Moose’, since June 7th because he had multiple warrants for his arrest for crimes in Hancock and Penobscot county.

They were able to find him thanks to a tip they received.

Michaud is now being held at Hancock County Jail.

