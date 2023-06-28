Thunder Road Farm gears up for another season of ‘U-Pick’ strawberries

Thunder Road Farm
Thunder Road Farm(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - What says summer better than fresh fruit and family fun?

The rain hasn’t slowed down Thunder Road Farm’s “U-Pick” strawberry offerings.

Open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the community is invited to peruse over two acres of strawberries to find the perfect picks. And what is available this season is just the beginning.

“This field is brand new and then another acre down there is brand new. There’s another field there that’s on year two,” explains Kyle Peavey, the strawberry and pumpkin fields manager at Thunder Road Farm. “So, in two years, we should have four to five acres of all U-Pick, and hopefully they’ll all look like this, weed-free.”

Peavey represents one generation of Thunder Road Farm, as it has been owned by and passed down through the family since 1939. Since then, they have expanded their business to include a corn maize, farm stand, and U-Pick for berries and pumpkins.

Not only does U-Pick provide fun for the whole family, but it also promotes shopping locally-sourced produce.

“I just think it’s more enjoyable to come out and they can see where their produce is coming from instead of, you know, coming off a truck somewhere,” Peavey said.

Beyond thunderstorms or downpour, U-Pick will be available rain or shine. U-Pick runs from late June to early July, so make sure to stop by while they’re still in season!

For more information, visit Thunder Road Farm’s website or Facebook page.

