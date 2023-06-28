Sports betting may not arrive in Maine until 2024

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Legal sports betting in Maine likely won’t arrive until late this year...if not until 2024.

State officials tell TV5 the current timeline aims for November or December for issuing licenses.

Adding that after the licenses are issued actual wagering should follow shortly thereafter.

The hope is that because sports wagering is a digital platform it can be launch quicker than other forms of gaming.

Following public hearings on proposed framework for wagering of this kind in Maine, the Gambling Control Unit accepted comments and concerns through June 16.

The GCU is now reviewing those comments.

This process was likely slowed after Maine’s top gambling regulator, Milt Champion, the executive director of the GCU was put on paid leave following what were deemed inappropriate comments made about female colleagues.

Champion remains on paid leave.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.