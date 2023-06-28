Sports betting may not arrive in Maine until 2024

Sports Betting
Sports Betting(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Legal sports betting in Maine likely won’t arrive until late this year...if not until 2024.

State officials tell TV5 the current timeline aims for November or December for issuing licenses.

Adding that after the licenses are issued actual wagering should follow shortly thereafter.

The hope is that because sports wagering is a digital platform it can be launch quicker than other forms of gaming.

Following public hearings on proposed framework for wagering of this kind in Maine, the Gambling Control Unit accepted comments and concerns through June 16.

The GCU is now reviewing those comments.

This process was likely slowed after Maine’s top gambling regulator, Milt Champion, the executive director of the GCU was put on paid leave following what were deemed inappropriate comments made about female colleagues.

Champion remains on paid leave.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine...
Maine lawmakers are a single vote from approval of bill to allow later abortions
Paid family leave approved in Maine’s last-minute state budget negotiations, awaits legislative vote
Cell Phone
New Maine law expected to reduce robocalls, extend life of 207 area code
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide