Slightly Drier Thursday With Some Afternoon Sun

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure has now moved into parts of Quebec with its associated cold front now pushing into western New England. There will still be the chance for showers & a few downpours overnight. The best chance will be across parts of western Maine, but still a few spots from Bangor east could have some drizzle and passing showers. Overnight lows will be warm and sticky with most areas staying in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of dense fog will once again be likely especially along the coast.

The low over the Great Lakes will finally pass to our north by Thursday with an associated cold front. A line of showers & storms are expected to develop along the front and will bring some of us our best chance for developing thunderstorms by the afternoon. In the morning there will be clouds & areas of drizzle. Some broken clouds will be possible west of Bangor tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in the 60s & 70s.

Friday will have the chance of a few morning showers but overall, the rest of the day will be trending drier. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with some afternoon sunshine.

Saturday does look to be trending towards our driest day (not completely dry!) of the week. A few showers will be possible in the morning with the rest of the day having partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

The “dry spell” is short lived as rain returns to the forecast late Saturday and lasts into Sunday. Sunday does look to be our wettest day of the extended forecast. The heaviest rain will be in the morning before trending slightly drier into the afternoon, but still some showers are expected. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s. By Monday, scattered showers will be likely with highs mostly in the 70s.

By the Fourth of July, there looks to be a few showers & isolated storms with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

If you are ready for this wet & cooler weather pattern to come to an end, well there is hope! The upper-level trough that will bring us the wet weather this week will be replaced by an upper-level ridge by early July. This will be trending us towards a drier & warmer pattern.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with passing showers & a few downpours. Lows in the 50s & 60s. Areas of fog. SE wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with drizzle in the morning and afternoon showers & storms along a cold front. Some afternoon sunshine to the west. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with steady rain. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Humid.

FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

