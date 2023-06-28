Senate vote clears bill that would allow 16 & 17-year-olds to receive gender-reaffirming care without parental consent

Supporters of the bill say the hormone therapy would slow down puberty which would save the lives of transgender children who are considering ending their lives.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Senate voted for a bill to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations.

The proposal allows teens to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, are experiencing harm, and have received counseling.

Supporters of the bill say the hormone therapy would slow down puberty which would save the lives of transgender children who are considering ending their lives.

They said the treatment is not gender reassignment surgery and should not be looked at that way.

But, opponents say the therapy can cause irreversible damage to children who are not fully developed.

They also don’t believe children would become less suicidal if they receive hormone therapy.

“Here in the state of Maine, we banned children from using tanning beds until they are eighteen. We don’t allow them to use marijuana or alcohol, all for the reasons that we know that their brain is still developing. They are not settled yet in their ability to make good decisions for their lives, and yet, we would allow them, without their parents permission, to chemically alter who they are and what they will be when they mature as adults. That is a really really dangerous thing to do,” said Republican Senator Lisa Keim.

Democrat Anne Carney pushed back on the position taken by Republicans on the other side of the aisle.

“Gender dysphoria is a health condition, and once we remove all the harmful rhetoric, we must recognize the importance of the medical care these young adults seek and need,” said Carney.

The bill was passed by the House Monday. It still faces further votes.

