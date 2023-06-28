Residents now back in the Waterville apartment after a unit fire last month

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Residents have moved back into the assisted living apartment where there was a fire last month.

The fire killed one person, injured three others, and displaced nearly 50 residents.

Fire officials say the fire started in an apartment on the fourth floor and was contained to that unit.

Waterville Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says Waterville Housing Authority has worked to repair the damages.

He says residents are now living in some parts of the apartment building.

Right now, first floor, second floor, third floor, and then fifth, sixth and seventh are being occupied. The fourth floor is not being occupied. That was the floor where the fire was, and they’re still working on that floor. But, we worked hand in hand with them on a daily basis to come up with a plan to get people back in the building. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do and then some. They’ve been in constant contact with us, and we’ve been in constant contact with them, and hopefully, we’ll get everybody back in there as soon as possible. But right now, it’s just the fourth floor that is unoccupied,” Deputy Frost said.

Frost says they are working to install a sprinkler system in the apartments but that could take months.

