Orono’s Ruth White wins Maine Gatorade Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year

Ruth is going to start her senior year this fall
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has racked up another running award.

Ruth is going to start her senior year this fall
Ruth is going to start her senior year this fall(WABI/Mike Archer)

She’s this season’s Maine Gatorade Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year.

White has won the last two Maine Gatorade awards for Girls Cross Country, and now she’s added Outdoor Track and Field to her trophy case.

Ruth is going to start her senior year this fall.

