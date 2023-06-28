Orono Middle School principal hits first career hole-in-one

Par-3 14th hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club during the Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono Middle School principal Richard Glencross hit a hole-in-one on the Par-3 14th hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club during the Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday.

Par-3 14th hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club during the Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday(WABI/Mike Archer)

Glencross talked about his approach and realizing what he’d just done.

“I teed it up pretty low and let it rip. It was a nice straight shot headed for the green. It landed on the edge and rolled right in the cup. I was as surprised as everybody else watching the whole thing. I was kind of keeping it together until I actually walked up there and looked in the hole,” said Glencross.

Number-14 played to a 144-yard distance for Glencross’s hole-in-one. He hit a 5-iron.

