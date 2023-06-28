Orono Middle School principal hits first career hole-in-one
Par-3 14th hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club during the Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono Middle School principal Richard Glencross hit a hole-in-one on the Par-3 14th hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club during the Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday.
Glencross talked about his approach and realizing what he’d just done.
“I teed it up pretty low and let it rip. It was a nice straight shot headed for the green. It landed on the edge and rolled right in the cup. I was as surprised as everybody else watching the whole thing. I was kind of keeping it together until I actually walked up there and looked in the hole,” said Glencross.
Number-14 played to a 144-yard distance for Glencross’s hole-in-one. He hit a 5-iron.
