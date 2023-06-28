Orono favorite passes ownership to Bangor’s Moe’s BBQ owner

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A popular Orono restaurant that has served customers for 18 years will soon be in the hands of a new owner.

The owners of Woodman’s Bar and Grill announced they will pass the torch to the owner of Moe’s Barbecue.

Woodman’s co-founder and operator Mark Horton says he feels good about the next steps for the restaurant and is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

The new owner says he’s enjoyed the place so much over the years, he isn’t looking to change a thing.

“I grew up in Orono, so I certainly have known and appreciated this place my whole life,” said Dewey Hasbrouck, owner of Moe’s original BBQ. “I’ve always respected what they did with the town, the college, and all the diversity up here, so I think they’ve embraced this town, and I think the town has embraced them back. We’re certainly good friends with the owners, and we have always loved the employees here, so we’re going to try and continue what they’ve built over the last 18 years.”

Hasbrouck says he’s not looking to change the menu, the drinks, or the staff.

If anything, he plans to look for new ways to increase sales at the pub.

