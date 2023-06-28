New Maine law expected to reduce robocalls, extend life of 207 area code

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A newly-passed Maine law is expected to help reduce the number of robocalls in Maine while also helping to extend the life of the state’s single area code.

The law is expected to reduce the number of voice service providers buying up numbers to use for robocalls.

Voice service providers have secured more than 3.5 million numbers in service in the 207 area code.

But a commission review found that only about 1 point 5 million contribute to these funds.

This law is also expected to help complement efforts by state and federal law enforcement working to crack down on robocalling.

Maine officials say they have worked hard to extend the life of the single area code in recent years.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills and will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

