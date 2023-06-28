Murder in Monticello: What we know so far from Court Documents

MONTICELL, Maine (WAGM) -The community of Monticello is still shaken up over the disappearance and alleged Murder of a Monticello woman. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at what we know so far.

Recently filed court documents help shine a light on the alleged murder of Kim Hardy. According to an affidavit it all started on June 18th.

On June 18th around 5:30pm Hardy’s mother contacted the Houlton Regional Communications center to report that she hadn’t spoken with Hardy since that Monday, which she said wasn’t uncommon, she adds in the call that Hardy and her boyfriend Jayme Schnackenberg were having issues. The affidavit continued to say that shortly after Hardy’s mother called, Jay called the HRCC and reported that he had not heard from Hardy since that Friday, June 16th.

On June 23rd, detectives interviewed two friends of Schnackenberg who say they were in his house either Tuesday or Wednesday. According to court documents, they told detectives that “Jay confessed” that he got into a fight with Hardy and he shot her twice in the head.

According to those court documents, on June 25th, Police executed a search warrant on Schnackenberg’s house where they found trace evidence including: Possible blood splatter in the kitchen area, evidence of cleanup in the kitchen area, and a mop that tested presumptive positive for blood.

Later that day, the documents say police were able to get information on Schnackenber’s cell phone and found a ping on the Harvey Siding Road in Monticello. in that location, detectives found a tarp with a red/brown stain and a deceased body believed to be Hardy’s, wrapped in plastic and hog tied. The body was sent to the medical examiners office for positive identification.

On June 26th at around 3:45 am, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and members of the Tactical Team, Arrested Schnackenberg:

VIDEO: COURTESY NIKKI WADE: “JAY, THIS IS DAVE WITH THE STATE POLICE, I NEED YOU TO COME OUT OF THE HOUSE, THE VEHICLE IS IN YOUR DRIVEWAY, WITH NOTHING IN YOUR HANDS”

We reached out to the Maine Attorney Generals office that is prosecuting the case, they responded “we don’t comment on pending cases”, I was in Monticello today and spoke with several people, all declined on camera interviews, but said they couldn’t believe something like this happened in their community…

