More unsettled weather with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that has been slowly moving out of the Great lakes will meander its way to the northwest of the Pine Tree State today. And you guessed it! This will bring more unsettled weather today. Moisture and pieces of energy continue to wrap around that that center of low pressure. Similar to the previous days we can expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance for more on and off scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the day today. This will not be a washout, once again, as rain will not be persistent. Some location will see some downpours, while other could see a few isolated thunderstorms and areas in between will be bobbing and weaving around the rain drops today. It looks to be a little more quiet during the later afternoon and early evening. Similar to yesterday, within the breaks of the clusters of showers there could be some filtered sun amongst the mostly cloudy skies. There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere with the ongoing southerly flow, which could cause some locally heavy rain underneath any thunderstorms that develop. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70′s inland, warmer the farther north you go, and low to mid 60′s along the coastline. Dense fog continues to inundate the coast through this morning with a dense fog Advisory set to expire around 8 a.m. Tonight the chance for on and off scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue, especially as a cold front nears the region over night into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50′s along the coast and lower 60′s inland.

The pesky low pressure system will continue to pass north of the state Thursday as it begin to slowly exit the region. The cold front associated with the low will continue to swing in across portions of northern and western Maine as we get into Thursday afternoon. This will bring the continued chance for showers/ downpours and isolated thunderstorms north and west of Bangor. Locations south and east of Bangor look to remain on the quieter side with continued dreary conditions like mostly cloudy skies mist/drizzle. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid 70′s inland and into the upper 60′s along the coast. In between mostly cloudy skies could be some patches sun especially through the afternoon.

Friday, the low pressure finally pushes out into the Maritimes light scattered shower activity may continue across northern Maine in the morning, but overall looking more dry. Some sunshine is even possible in between broken patches of clouds. Saturday is also trending on the drier side, however there does still look to be linger scattered shower activity across northern and western Maine as another weak disturbance begins to pass form the northwest. That same weak disturbance will birng the chance for more scattered showers activity on Sunday with more persistent rain moving in overnight.

TODAY: Similar to previous days, Scattered on and off showers and isolated t-storms through the day. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s inland, and low to mid 60′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Chance for scattered showers and t-storms, lows drop into the upper 50′s along the coast and lower 60′s inland.

THURSDAY: Better chances for scattered showers and thunder storms across the western half of the state, but still unsettles across the region. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s inland, and upper 60′s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Trending drier but still a few showers mainly across the north with mostly cloudy skies and some patches of sun. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s inland and upper 60′s along the coast.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Cloudy scattered showers during the day more persistent rain overnight. Highs reach the upper 60′s to low 70′s.

