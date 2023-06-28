Maine Senate shoots down bill requiring background checks for private gun sales

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senators have chosen not to pass a bill that would require a background check on private gun sales.

The vote was 13-21.

The bill narrowly passed in the House on Monday with a 69 to 68 vote.

Currently, the state requires a background check for commercial gun purchases from licensed dealers.

But supporters of the bill says there are loopholes that allows those prohibited from having a gun to buy one from a private sale or at a gun show.

Lauren LePage, who is with the National Riffle Association, says the bill would have done nothing to stop criminals from acquiring a weapon.

She argued that it would be more of a restriction to law abiding citizens.

“When we talk about who would abide by a universally background check law, it is you and me and plenty of other law abiding citizens across the state but we know through studies at the federal levels that criminals do not obtain their firearm by going to dealers. They are obtaining them on the black market, through straw purchase and theft, and so, I think we need to focus on reducing violent crimes rather than burdening law abiding Mainers,” said Lepage.

We reached out to supporters of the bill and they declined to comment.

