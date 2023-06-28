Maine Maritime Academy soccer goalkeeper Bess MacArthur named NAC Woman of the Year finalist

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy soccer goalkeeper Bess MacArthur is a finalist for the NAC Woman of the Year Award.

MacArthur graduated from George Stevens Academy and is majoring in international business and logistics at MMA (WABI/MMA)

When she’s not between the pipes, she enjoys staying involved by helping out Mariner athletics staff at other games.

MacArthur says it helps her stay close to her hometown community.

“Playing your sport is all well and good. But if you’re not connected with everybody else in the department, with it being such a small school it’s pretty difficult to not be connected in some form or fashion with your fellow Mariner athletics members. Getting involved with the games, I find that far more enjoyable than just sitting in the stands and watching,” said MacArthur.

