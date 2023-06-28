Lincoln man facing several charges after leading authorities on a chase

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after leading police on a chase through several towns on Monday.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a chase occurred from Milford to Burlington on Monday after police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle.

Deputies ended the chase due to safety reasons, and later found the car on the Hurd Road in Burlington.

Lincoln Police reached out to Penobscot County Sheriff’s shortly after, because they possibly found the whereabouts of the suspect.

Police arrived at the residence and arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Gavin Perkins of Lincoln.

Perkins is facing several charges, including eluding an officer, operating after suspension, driving to endanger and criminal speeding.

The case is still under investigation.

